By Ben Glickman

Sean Bailey, who has overseen live-action movies for Disney's namesake studio since 2010, will step down.

Disney said Monday that Bailey would be succeeded by David Greenbaum, former co-president of Disney's Searchlight Pictures. Greenbaum would take on the new role of president of Disney live action and 20th Century Studios.

The entertainment giant said that Greenbaum, in the newly created role, would lead a "combined studio group" which would allow for greater collaboration on the company's production slate.

The executive reshuffle comes as Disney faces pressure from activist investors. Activist Nelson Peltz has called on the company to improve its streaming margins and review creative processes at its studios to improve output.

Searchlight Pictures would still be led by president Matthew Greenfield, who stepped into the position with Greenbaum in 2021.

Disney said that Bailey would continue as a producer on the company's "Tron: Ares" movie and other projects.

