Disney: ISS in favor of Nelson Peltz joining the board

March 21, 2024

On Thursday, ISS recommended that Disney shareholders vote in favor of activist investor Nelson Peltz joining the entertainment giant's board of directors.



Nelson Peltz, whose Trian fund has a stake in the media group, has been trying for many months to obtain two seats on the company's board of directors, whose strategy he contests.



In a statement, Disney said it profoundly disagreed with the recommendation issued by ISS, a firm specialized in advising shareholders.



Nelson Peltz brings no additional expertise to the board, nor any significant plans to create shareholder value in an increasingly complex and fast-moving market," it said, adding that his appointment would jeopardize its ongoing turnaround.



Last week, Glass Lewis, another consulting firm, recommended that Disney shareholders vote against the appointment of Nelson Peltz's two candidates.



Shareholders will be asked to vote on these appointments at the annual general meeting scheduled for April 3.



