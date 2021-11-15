Log in
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Disney Launches “Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation,” Inviting Fans to Spend Quality Time With Their Friends and Family While Exploring Their Local Cities

11/15/2021 | 06:02am EST
Creating a New Take on the Traditional Staycation, Disney Has Created Six City Guides Inspired by the Sensational Six For Fans of All Ages to Enjoy

#MickeyFriendsStayTrue #MickeyFriendsStayCation

Disney (NYSE: DIS) has launched Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation, a nationwide campaign inspired by Mickey and Friends (otherwise known as the Sensational Six) and their passions for food, arts & fashion, and pets & play. Through six exciting and immersive city guides fans will be able to enjoy their city through a new lens.

To officially kick off the Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation experience, the Sensational Six have inspired a fun-filled day of activities taking place in New York City on Saturday, November 20. Fans are invited to register online at no cost and visit Staycation HQ in Flatiron Plaza. After collecting an exclusive Mickey and Friends giveaway (while supplies last), fans will be able to experience a surprise and delight moment at the Madison Square Park Dog Run that both owners and pets will enjoy, as well as Sensational Six-themed sweet and savory snacks, photo opps, and limited-edition discounts and special offers.

Starting today, guests will be able to register online at MickeyFriendsStayTrue.com to reserve their spot, download the NYC city guide, and shop the latest Mickey and Friends product.

​​The additional Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation city guides will be available from November 20 through December 2021 for the below five cities: (Visit MickeyFriendsStayTrue.com for more details)

  • Washington, D.C.
  • Los Angeles
  • Austin
  • Chicago
  • Salt Lake City

New Product Collections For Your Stay-Cation

To complete your Mickey and Friends-inspired staycation, Disney has launched exciting collaborations with Morphe and BaubleBar. Additional collections now shoppable include Pottery Barn, Chewy, Hot Topic, and shopDisney. For Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation product assets and information, click here.

Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation is a continuation of Mickey and Friends: Stay True, the global, multi-year campaign that launched in July 2020 inspired by the Sensational Six Characters– Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto.

For more information, follow @MickeyTrueOriginal and the hashtags #MickeyFriendsStayTrue and #MickeyFriendsStayCation on Instagram.

About Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company’s brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world through products and experiences across more than 100 retail categories from toys and t-shirts to apps, books, video games, and more. A division of the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment, CPGP’s global operations include: the world’s largest licensing business, one of the biggest children’s publishing brands, a leading licensor of interactive games across platforms, Disney store locations globally, and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.


© Business Wire 2021
