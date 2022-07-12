Disney Music Emporium Pavilion Returns to D23 Expo 2022, September 9 Through 11

Disney Music Emporium Will Offer Exclusive and First-to-market Products Including Exclusive 12-inch Colored Vinyl Albums For The Mandalorian Season 1 and Music From WandaVision

Presentations Include Disney For Scores Podcast Live Celebrating Marvel Music With Film and TV Composers Panel, Plus Previously Announced Disney Princess – The Concert Performance

Disney Music Emporium, the online destination for collectible Disney music products, returns to D23 Expo 2022 presented by Visa with a pop-up store on the show floor. Over the three-day Ultimate Disney Fan Event, on September 9, 10, and 11, the Emporium will feature limited quantities of a wide assortment of music products, including new releases from Marvel and Lucasfilm, vinyl albums, die-cut picture-disc vinyl, and more.

In addition to the 24 new offerings available at D23 Expo 2022, 10 titles are exclusive or first-to-market, including Encanto die-cut vinyl (featuring “Surface Pressure” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”), Enchanted (available for the first time on clear vinyl), Hocus Pocus (score-only on moon-variant vinyl), Minnie Lo-Fi (on purple orchid vinyl), Adventure Thru Inner Space (picture disc), The Lion King on Broadway (first time on vinyl), The Mandalorian Season 1 (exclusive sand-colored vinyl), Music from WandaVision (exclusive red vinyl), The Legacy Collection: Aladdin (exclusive CD), and Turning Red – The Mix (exclusive CD).

Celebrate the powerful music of Marvel Studios storytelling when Variety’s Jon Burlingame hosts Disney For Scores Podcast Live. Burlingame will bring the format of the popular For Scores podcast to life as he interviews composers of favorite series and films, including Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Laura Karpman (Ms. Marvel, What If…?), and Pinar Toprak (Captain Marvel). The panel is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9 on the Backlot Stage.

Additional highlights include:

The previously announced Disney Princess – The Concert performance presented by Disney Concerts on Sunday, September 11 at 4:15 p.m., featuring Tony ® nominee Susan Egan (Broadway’s original “Belle” in Beauty and the Beast , “Meg” in Disney’s animated feature Hercules ), Broadway.com ® Audience Award nominee Isabelle McCalla (“Princess Jasmine” in Aladdin ; The Prom ), Disney Channel star Anneliese van der Pol ( That’s So Raven , Raven’s Home , Broadway’s final “Belle” in Beauty and the Beast ), and Broadway World Award winner Syndee Winters (Broadway’s “Nala” in The Lion King ; Hamilton )

performance presented by Disney Concerts on Sunday, September 11 at 4:15 p.m., featuring Tony nominee Susan Egan (Broadway’s original “Belle” in , “Meg” in Disney’s animated feature ), Broadway.com Audience Award nominee Isabelle McCalla (“Princess Jasmine” in ; ), Disney Channel star Anneliese van der Pol ( , , Broadway’s final “Belle” in ), and Broadway World Award winner Syndee Winters (Broadway’s “Nala” in ; ) Gifts with purchase include limited-edition Disney Movie Club collectible pendants (Bambi, Cinderella, Olaf, Aladdin Genie Lamp, Simba, and Nemo), while supplies last

Genie Lamp, Simba, and Nemo), while supplies last Attendees can get three months free from SiriusXM. Listen to Disney Hits and hundreds of other SiriusXM channels in the car, on the SXM App and on your connected devices at home. Look for SiriusXM at the show for details. Offer available to new subscribers only; 18 years+.

Giveaways include limited first edition Disney Hits Trading Cards, featuring 30 collectible cards.

About Disney Music Group and Disney Music Emporium

Disney Music Group is home to Hollywood Records, Walt Disney Records, Disney Music Publishing, Buena Vista Records, and Disney Concerts. The labels' genre-spanning rosters include Queen (in North America), Andy Grammer, Sofia Carson, TINI Stoessel, DCappella, New Hope Club, almost monday, and more. DMG also releases family music and film and television soundtracks from some of the largest movie franchises in the world—from Disney, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Pixar, including the chart-topping albums Encanto, Frozen 2, Bohemian Rhapsody, Moana, the Oscar®- and Grammy®-winning Frozen, the Grammy-winning Guardians of the Galaxy, the Emmy®-winning music from WandaVision, the Emmy-winning music from The Mandalorian, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning Soul score, plus the Oscar-winning Black Panther and Coco soundtracks. Recent titles include Lightyear and Thor: Love and Thunder, featuring scores by Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer Michael Giacchino. Upcoming titles include soundtracks for ZOMBIES 3 and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Impacting pop culture around the globe, DMG’s rich and eclectic catalog includes music from films such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Star Wars, and Beauty and the Beast, as well as recording artist Annette Funicello and the beloved classic song “It's a Small World.” DMG produces the Disney For Scores podcast series, highlighting conversations with acclaimed film composers from DMG soundtracks. Disney Concerts licenses and produces hundreds of shows around the world, including Star Wars in Concert, Disney on Classic, Pixar in Concert, and many more. To stream classic Disney Hits, please visit: http://disneymusic.co/DisneyHits.

Honoring the continuing legacy of the Disney music catalog, Disney Music Emporium (DME) is the destination for collectible Disney music products. For more information and product offerings, visit DME at www.disneymusicemporium.com. Follow us at TwitterDME, FacebookDME, InstagramDME, InstagramDisneyMusic, FacebookDisneyMusic and TikTokDisneyMusic.

About D23 Expo 2022

D23 Expo—The Ultimate Disney Fan Event—brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, streaming, television, games, theme parks, and celebrities. For the latest D23 Expo 2022 news, visit D23Expo.com. Presentations, talent, and schedule subject to change. To join the D23 Expo conversation, be sure to follow DisneyD23 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and use the hashtag #D23Expo.

A limited number of single-day tickets for Sunday of D23 Expo 2022 are available for $99 for one-day adult admission and $79 for children ages 3–12. Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can purchase Sunday tickets for $89 for a one-day adult admission. Single-day Friday and Saturday tickets and three-day passes are sold out. For more information on tickets and D23 Expo 2022, visit D23Expo.com.

About D23

The name “D23” pays homage to the exciting journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney’s 99-year history. It gives its members a greater connection to the entire world of Disney by placing them in the middle of the magic through its quarterly publication, Disney twenty-three; a rich website at D23.com, with members-only content; member-exclusive discounts; and special events for D23 Members throughout the year.

Fans can join D23 at Gold Membership ($99.99), Gold Duo Membership ($129.99), and General Membership (complimentary) levels at D23.com. To keep up with all the latest D23 news and events, follow DisneyD23 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

