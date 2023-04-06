Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:18:33 2023-04-06 pm EDT
100.08 USD   +0.17%
01:00pDisney Names Ayaz as Company's First Chief Brand Officer
DJ
12:23pDisney names marketing head Ayaz to new role of chief brand officer
RE
12:21pAsad Ayaz Named The Walt Disney Company's First-Ever Chief Brand Officer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Disney Names Ayaz as Company's First Chief Brand Officer

04/06/2023 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Bob Henderson


Walt Disney Co. on Thursday appointed Asad Ayaz as its first chief brand officer, effective immediately.

The Burbank, Calif.-based company said Mr. Ayaz reports to Chief Executive Robert A. Iger in the newly created role, and is responsible for promoting the Disney brand globally across the company's entire ecosystem of theme parks, films, television series and other ventures. The new role is in addition to his current one as president of marketing at The Walt Disney Studios, in which he reports to Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman.

Among other responsibilities, the company said, Mr. Ayaz, an 18-year Disney veteran, will oversee the Disney 100 campaign as the company celebrates its 100th year. Mr. Ayaz led the development and creation of the Disney 100 Special Look spot that debuted in this year's Super Bowl, as well as the Studio's new 100-year logo refresh that now appears on all Disney-branded films.

Mr. Ayaz earned an M.A. in economics from the University of Southern California in 2003, according to his LinkedIn profile, and has a bachelor's degree from Bennington College.


Write to Bob Henderson at bob.henderson@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1259ET

All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
01:00pDisney Names Ayaz as Company's First Chief Brand Officer
DJ
12:23pDisney names marketing head Ayaz to new role of chief brand officer
RE
12:21pAsad Ayaz Named The Walt Disney Company's First-Ever Chief Brand Officer
BU
12:20pDisney promotes marketing president asad ayaz to newly created r…
RE
12:13pDisney+ Basic Now Available on Roku
MT
10:16aDisney World to Resume Annual Pass Sales This Month
MT
08:34aInvestors in wait-and-see mode ahead of Easter
MS
06:06aNorth American Morning Briefing: Further Caution Likely with Jobs Report i..
DJ
05:26aThe Walt Disney Company Executives To Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Resu..
AQ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Tread Water as -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 251 M - -
Net income 2023 6 033 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,1x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
EV / Sales 2024 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 99,91 $
Average target price 128,93 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)14.61%182 516
FORMULA ONE GROUP21.80%16 844
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL28.02%13 786
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.83%9 213
ITV PLC6.15%3 989
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.6.32%2 902
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer