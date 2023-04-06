Disney Names Ayaz as Company's First Chief Brand Officer

By Bob Henderson

Walt Disney Co. on Thursday appointed Asad Ayaz as its first chief brand officer, effective immediately.

The Burbank, Calif.-based company said Mr. Ayaz reports to Chief Executive Robert A. Iger in the newly created role, and is responsible for promoting the Disney brand globally across the company's entire ecosystem of theme parks, films, television series and other ventures. The new role is in addition to his current one as president of marketing at The Walt Disney Studios, in which he reports to Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman.

Among other responsibilities, the company said, Mr. Ayaz, an 18-year Disney veteran, will oversee the Disney 100 campaign as the company celebrates its 100th year. Mr. Ayaz led the development and creation of the Disney 100 Special Look spot that debuted in this year's Super Bowl, as well as the Studio's new 100-year logo refresh that now appears on all Disney-branded films.

Mr. Ayaz earned an M.A. in economics from the University of Southern California in 2003, according to his LinkedIn profile, and has a bachelor's degree from Bennington College.

