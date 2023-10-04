By Will Feuer

Disney is preparing to offer kid-friendly discounts for customers planning visits to the company's U.S. parks as theme-park operators broadly struggle to drive attendance back to pre-pandemic levels.

Disneyland Resort in California is planning to offer limited-time tickets for kids ages 3 to 9 for as low as $50 a kid. Customers can choose 1, 2 or 3-day tickets at the discounted price. The tickets will be valid for use between Jan. 8 and March 10 and will be available for purchase beginning Oct. 24.

Disney World in Florida is planning to slash the price of kids' park tickets and dining plans by 50% with the purchase of a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Disney travel package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets and a dining plan. That offer will be valid most days March 3 through June 30 and available for purchase on Nov. 14.

Disney and other theme-park operators such as Six Flags and SeaWorld have grappled this year with drooping summer attendance.

Industry executives have blamed heat waves that swept across much of the U.S. during the summer. Some analysts have said the soft summer turnout could be a sign that price increases on tickets and food at parks as well as inflation elsewhere could be weighing on consumer spending.

