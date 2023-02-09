Disney : Shared Services Groups to Support Disney Entertainment, ESPN

By Josh Beckerman

Walt Disney Co., providing more restructuring details Thursday, said that several shared-service organizations would support both Disney Entertainment and ESPN, effective immediately.

The company said this would facilitate "company-wide efficiencies" and create "a more cost-effective, coordinated, and streamlined approach to operations."

These include Product and Technology, led by Aaron LaBerge; Advertising Sales, led by Rita Ferro; Platform Distribution led by Justin Connolly; but excluding Theatrical Distribution and Music, which would be overseen by Alan Bergman.

On Wednesday, Disney said Mr. Bergman and Dana Walden would co-chair a new division called Disney Entertainment.

