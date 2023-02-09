Advanced search
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  02:23:07 2023-02-09 pm EST
112.80 USD   +0.91%
Disney : Shared Services Groups to Support Disney Entertainment, ESPN

02/09/2023 | 01:53pm EST
By Josh Beckerman


Walt Disney Co., providing more restructuring details Thursday, said that several shared-service organizations would support both Disney Entertainment and ESPN, effective immediately.

The company said this would facilitate "company-wide efficiencies" and create "a more cost-effective, coordinated, and streamlined approach to operations."

These include Product and Technology, led by Aaron LaBerge; Advertising Sales, led by Rita Ferro; Platform Distribution led by Justin Connolly; but excluding Theatrical Distribution and Music, which would be overseen by Alan Bergman.

On Wednesday, Disney said Mr. Bergman and Dana Walden would co-chair a new division called Disney Entertainment.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1353ET

