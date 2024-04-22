April 22 (Reuters) -
* DISNEY TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE AARON LABERGE TO LEAVE COMPANY - CNBC
* LABERGE IS TAKING A JOB AS CTO OF PENN ENTERTAINMENT - CNBC Source text: [https://tinyurl.com/2x8m4ay5] Further company coverage:
