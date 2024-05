LOS ANGELES, May 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery will offer a bundle of the Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming services in the United States starting this summer, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Customers will be able to sign up on any of the three individual websites and chose from an ad-free or ad-supported plan. No prices were disclosed.

