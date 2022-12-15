Advanced search
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-14 pm EST
94.15 USD   -0.58%
06:01aDisney and Givenchy Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company With New Capsule Collection
BU
12/13Cinemark, ESPN to Show Live College Football Playoff Games in More Theaters
MT
12/13Off to a good start
MS
Disney and Givenchy Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company With New Capsule Collection

12/15/2022 | 06:01am EST
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit stars in a limited-edition collaboration — and new mixed reality short — designed to celebrate the Lunar New Year and honor 100 years of Disney.

Givenchy and Disney are pleased to present a brand-new capsule collection starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, in celebration of Lunar New Year and 100 years of Disney.

Credit: Julian Klincewicz and Walt Disney Animation Studios

Credit: Julian Klincewicz and Walt Disney Animation Studios

As The Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100th anniversary in 2023, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit has emerged from the Disney vault to re-enter the pop culture zeitgeist ahead of the Year of the Rabbit. Created by Walt Disney and his studio artists, and known as the clever and fun-loving precursor to Mickey Mouse, Oswald is a first in the history of character animation. Earlier this month, Walt Disney Animation Studios debuted an all-new Oswald short for the first time in nearly 95 years.

Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M. Williams sources inspiration from around the globe, from New York and Paris to Los Angeles, Shanghai, Tokyo and beyond. For this collaboration, the designer worked with Disney to create a “one-of-a-kind world tour” that fuses Oswald’s mischievous, high-energy spirit with his own directional aesthetic for Givenchy, in a capsule of collectible statement pieces that capture the spirit of adventure.

The campaign and Oswald’s world tour will come to life in a mixed reality short produced in collaboration with both Walt Disney Animation Studios and art director and photographer Julian Klincewicz. This all-new short will feature global talent Madelaine Petsch, Amber Liu and Alton Mason enjoying an adventure alongside the Lucky Rabbit. The journey will begin at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, and move through Shanghai, New York, Tokyo and Paris, where Oswald will end his trip at the House of Givenchy.

Essential pieces for women include a blue varsity jacket with white sleeves with Givenchy and Paris lettering that accentuate placements showing Oswald the Lucky Rabbit offering a flower to his sweetheart, Ortensia. On a bright red oversized shirt and sporty short ensemble, Oswald appears jauntily astride a horse, singing all the way, in white framed by bandana-style prints. On must-have denims, the two characters return, this time in graffiti-style treatments, as multi-colored motifs on a jean jacket with Givenchy lettering and an emblematic 4G logo, and on jeans also decorated with musical quarter and eighth notes. T-shirts in pink, white, black, or red and black tie-dye convey messages of love and the magic of visiting Paris, while hoodies, tanks and track pants incorporate the 4G emblem stylized into a heart and the Magic Kingdom in dropout white.

For men, a red varsity jacket sees Oswald riding a bronco to Los Angeles, while a blue button-down shirt frames the character amid bandana-style motifs. Statement denims show Oswald in his feistiest, scrappiest mode, accentuated by a lucky horseshoe in red. T-shirts with GIVENCHY lettering sport key words and places, like "Lucky" — with Oswald tearing along on a motorcycle— and "New York City." Sweatshirts and track ensembles, too, show him spoiling for a fight with muscles flexed or paws on hips, when he's not fronting a "Walt Disney Studios" (Shanghai) logo ready to take on the world.

A wide range of good-humored, collectible accessories ranges from Disney x Givenchy tennis shoes, totes, and small cross-body bags to card carriers, phone cases, earbud cases, and caps.

To continue the celebration, fans can join in the fun on Snapchat with the Oswald Sky Painter AR lens, which allows users to paint the sky with paint, stencils and passport stamps highlighting the 5 cities of Oswald’s Givenchy journey, beginning December 15, 2022. The lens will become shoppable and link to the Givenchy site beginning December 30.

The Disney x Givenchy capsule collection will be available starting December 16th in China, Singapore and Tokyo Ikebukuro pop-up as well as the Miami Aventura pop-up on December 19th and will be available globally on December 30th in stores and on givenchy.com.

Prices range from $255 USD to $5,690 USD.


