Disney: joint venture agreement with Reliance in India

February 28, 2024 at 09:32 am EST

Walt Disney announces an agreement with Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited and Viacom 18 Media Private Limited to form a strategic joint venture that will combine their respective digital streaming and television businesses in India.



As part of the transaction, Viacom18's media business will be merged with Star India Private Ltd. In addition, RIL will invest around $1.4 billion in the joint venture, and Disney may contribute some additional media assets.



The transaction values the joint venture at around $8.5 billion, excluding synergies. On completion, the joint venture will be controlled by RIL and owned 16.34% by RIL, 46.82% by Viacom18 and 36.84% by Disney.



The transaction is subject to regulatory, shareholder and other customary approvals. It is expected to close in the last quarter of 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.



