  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walt Disney Company (The)
  News
  Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Disney misses quarterly revenue estimates, shares fall

05/13/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co missed analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as streaming subscriber additions slowed from movie theaters gradually reopening and operations at its theme parks remaining restricted.

Shares of the company fell 4% to $172 in extended trading.

The rapid growth in subscribers during the pandemic seems to be slowing as vaccine rollouts accelerate theater reopenings and live sports events, giving people more avenues of entertainment.

Overall revenue fell 13% to $15.61 billion in the second quarter ended April 3, compared with analysts' estimate of $15.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $912 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter from $468 million, or 26 cents per share, from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Eva Mathews and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69 102 M - -
Net income 2021 2 012 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40 819 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 141x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 323 B 323 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 175 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 208,96 $
Last Close Price 177,85 $
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-1.84%322 845
COMCAST CORPORATION8.05%260 129
VIACOMCBS INC.4.83%25 420
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-5.03%14 005
FORMULA ONE GROUP1.50%9 882
RTL GROUP S.A.18.42%8 725