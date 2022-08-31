Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-31 pm EDT
112.08 USD   -0.31%
05:24pDisney mulling Amazon Prime-like membership program - WSJ
RE
04:43pDisney Reportedly Explores Amazon Prime-Like Membership Program, Dow Jones Says
MT
03:32pWalt Disney's 'Strong' Fiscal Q3 Results Reflect Streaming Growth, Park Performance, Tigress Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Disney mulling Amazon Prime-like membership program - WSJ

08/31/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is exploring a membership program that could offer discounts or perks to encourage customers to spend more on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts and merchandise, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The program would be somewhat similar to Amazon Prime and internally some executives have referred to Disney's initiative as "Disney Prime", although that won't be the name of the program, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the discussions. (https://on.wsj.com/3CL50T6)

Discussions at Disney are in the early stages and it wasn't known how much the company would charge for membership and how long it would take to launch such a program, the WSJ reported.

A membership program would help Disney increase customer spending on its products and services, while giving it access to information about consumer preferences.

Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
05:24pDisney mulling Amazon Prime-like membership program - WSJ
RE
04:43pDisney Reportedly Explores Amazon Prime-Like Membership Program, Dow Jones Says
MT
03:32pWalt Disney's 'Strong' Fiscal Q3 Results Reflect Streaming Growth, Park Performance, Ti..
MT
02:01pLILLY SINGH (@LILLY) AND RAVEN-SYMON : The Musical: The Extravaganza!,' Presented by Disne..
BU
01:01pThe Walt Disney Company Executives to Participate in the 2022 Bank of America Securitie..
BU
10:05aExclusive-Sony-Zee merger can hurt competition, scrutiny needed -India watchdog
RE
03:26aQX Resources Completes Phase Two Trenching at Queensland Prospect
MT
08/30ZEE Entertainment Signs Deal to Air ICC's Men's and Under-19 Global Events
MT
08/29Walt Disney's Disney Star Bags Four-Year Cricket Event Rights in India
MT
08/29Movie tickets to cost just $3 on 'National Cinema Day' across U.S
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 540 M - -
Net income 2022 3 876 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 204 B 204 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 112,08 $
Average target price 142,74 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-27.41%204 966
COMCAST CORPORATION-29.03%157 641
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-20.28%15 738
FORMULA ONE GROUP4.29%15 218
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-18.51%13 573
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-32.22%3 692