  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walt Disney Company (The)
  News
  Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:40 2022-07-06 pm EDT
96.55 USD   -0.65%
01:01pThe Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results via Webcast
BU
07/05Vertical Downgrades Walt Disney Company to Mixed From Positive
MT
06/30Walt Disney's Price Target Cut at Morgan Stanley to $125 From $170 as Firm Factors in 'More Difficult Macro Backdrop,' Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Disney picks Kristen Finney to lead international content curation

07/06/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday Kristen Finney will lead content curation for the media giant's international division that is pushing to make more regional content for streaming.

As executive vice president, Finney will work on building a team to track and evaluate "content needs and appropriateness for Disney+ and Star/Star+", the company said in a statement.

The international content and operations group is run by Rebecca Campbell, who took up the role in January.

The hub was created to fuel the growth of Disney+, Hulu and Star+ as Disney ramped up investment in local content, mirroring Netflix's strategy.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 345 M - -
Net income 2022 4 187 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 048 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,9x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 177 B 177 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 97,18 $
Average target price 147,92 $
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-37.93%177 012
COMCAST CORPORATION-20.86%178 439
VIACOMCBS INC.-16.53%16 457
FORMULA ONE GROUP-2.18%14 226
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.00%12 394
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-13.62%4 575