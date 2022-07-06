Disney picks Kristen Finney to lead international content curation

As executive vice president, Finney will work on building a team to track and evaluate "content needs and appropriateness for Disney+ and Star/Star+", the company said in a statement.

The international content and operations group is run by Rebecca Campbell, who took up the role in January.

The hub was created to fuel the growth of Disney+, Hulu and Star+ as Disney ramped up investment in local content, mirroring Netflix's strategy.

