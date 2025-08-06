In its quarterly report, Walt Disney said it now expects adjusted EPS to grow 18% to $5.85 over FY 2024-25, up from its forecast, provided three months ago (+16% growth to $5.75).



In Q3, the media and entertainment giant's adjusted EPS climbed 16% to $1.61, exceeding market consensus, with operating profit from its segments up 8% to $4.57bn.



Its quarterly revenue rose 2% to nearly $23.7bn, with positive contributions from the entertainment (+1%) and, above all, experiences (+8%) divisions, but a negative contribution from the sports division (-5%).



We continue to execute our strategic priorities, CEO Robert A. Iger said, highlighting major new milestones in streaming, such as the upcoming launch of ESPN's direct-to-consumer service.