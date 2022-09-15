Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:06 2022-09-15 pm EDT
111.43 USD   -0.95%
02:30pDisney removes Star Wars spinoff film 'Rogue Squadron' from calendar - Variety
RE
11:49aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Tesla, Shell, Adobe, Disney...
MS
09:29aWall Street opens in the red as investors remain nervous
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Disney removes Star Wars spinoff 'Rogue Squadron' from calendar - Variety

09/15/2022 | 02:55pm EDT
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co has removed Star Wars spinoff film 'Rogue Squadron' that was earlier scheduled for release in December 2023 from its calendar, according to a report by Variety.

The movie would have been the first Star Wars film to hit the screens after 'The Rise of Skywalker' that was directed by J.J. Abrams and released in December 2019.

The launch of Rogue Squadron, which was set to be directed by Patty Jenkins, was previously delayed from 2022 to December 2023 due to scheduling conflicts with the director, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3Sa7yP0)

Variety said Disney has also delayed 'Haunted Mansion' that is now set for release in August 2023 and an untitled Marvel movie to September 2024.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 540 M - -
Net income 2022 3 876 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 112,50 $
Average target price 142,74 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-27.37%205 094
COMCAST CORPORATION-31.51%152 124
FORMULA ONE GROUP2.28%14 916
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-27.37%14 358
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-18.80%13 516
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-35.77%3 518