Disney removes Star Wars spinoff 'Rogue Squadron' from calendar - Variety

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co has removed Star
Wars spinoff film 'Rogue Squadron' that was earlier scheduled
for release in December 2023 from its calendar, according to a
report by Variety.
The movie would have been the first Star Wars film to hit
the screens after 'The Rise of Skywalker' that was directed by
J.J. Abrams and released in December 2019.
The launch of Rogue Squadron, which was set to be directed
by Patty Jenkins, was previously delayed from 2022 to December
2023 due to scheduling conflicts with the director, the report
said. (https://bit.ly/3Sa7yP0)
Variety said Disney has also delayed 'Haunted Mansion' that
is now set for release in August 2023 and an untitled Marvel
movie to September 2024.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
