Disney removes Star Wars spinoff 'Rogue Squadron' from calendar - Variety

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co has removed Star Wars spinoff film 'Rogue Squadron' that was earlier scheduled for release in December 2023 from its calendar, according to a report by Variety.

The movie would have been the first Star Wars film to hit the screens after 'The Rise of Skywalker' that was directed by J.J. Abrams and released in December 2019.

The launch of Rogue Squadron, which was set to be directed by Patty Jenkins, was previously delayed from 2022 to December 2023 due to scheduling conflicts with the director, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3Sa7yP0)

Variety said Disney has also delayed 'Haunted Mansion' that is now set for release in August 2023 and an untitled Marvel movie to September 2024.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)