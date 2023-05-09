Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walt Disney Company (The)
  News
  Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:09:14 2023-05-09 pm EDT
102.62 USD   -0.34%
Disney's Iger may have to add slowing growth to his turnaround checklist

05/09/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Disney+ Middle East entry heats up compeition for youthful region

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's quarterly revenue growth is expected to hit its lowest in nearly two years, underlining the hurdles that Chief Executive Bob Iger faces in revitalizing a company that is now caught in what could be a long strike by Hollywood writers.

The results, slated for Wednesday, will mark the first full quarter since Iger returned in November to kick off an overhaul that has seen the company outline 7,000 job cuts, lower theme park ticket prices and prioritize streaming profitability.

"Disney continues to face big challenges despite deflecting its second activist investor revolt in less than six months," said Insider Intelligence analyst Paul Verna, referring to a board seat tussle that Nelson Peltz called off in February.

Disney is also embroiled in a legal fight with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over state efforts to control Disney World. Last week, DeSantis signed a bill into law that gives a new board he controls the power to void development agreements its predecessor body signed with Disney.

The Hollywood writers' strike has added to the uncertainty, though analysts said streaming services are "best positioned" during the strike as many of them have a stockpile of content.

"A roughly 90-day strike would enable many companies to reduce content spend for a quarter and clean up their books in the short term," Brandon Katz of Parrot Analytics said.

"Yet on a long enough timeline, the slowdown of new content would likely lead to an increase in (subscriber) churn at a time when every major media player is striving for streaming profitability."

The media and entertainment giant's Disney+ streaming service is expected to add a net 1.3 million subscribers in the second quarter, compared with additions of 7.9 million a year ago, according to Visible Alpha.

"Star Wars" spin-off "The Mandalorian" was Disney+'s most in-demand series both in the U.S. and worldwide during the quarter, according to data provider Parrot Analytics.

The streaming unit's operating loss is expected to widen to about $750 million from a loss of nearly $670 million a year earlier.

The losses will likely be cushioned by a strong showing for Disney's parks, experiences and products unit, where revenue is set to jump 14%, while operating profit for the division is likely to rise 20%.

Overall revenue for Disney is expected to rise 7.5% from $20.27 billion a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data, when there was a $1 billion revenue reduction due to an early contract license termination.

That would mark the slowest growth since the second quarter of 2021, as the company's cable business also takes a hit from an ad market slowdown.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta, Akash Sriram and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PARROT -0.52% 3.8 Real-time Quote.-11.98%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.34% 102.715 Delayed Quote.15.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 102 M - -
Net income 2023 5 523 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 560 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,0x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 188 B 188 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
EV / Sales 2024 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 102,97 $
Average target price 128,63 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mark G. Parker Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)15.70%188 106
FORMULA ONE GROUP23.50%17 069
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL0.65%11 177
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-25.89%9 479
ITV PLC5.11%4 011
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-2.03%2 711
