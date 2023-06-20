Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:12 2023-06-20 pm EDT
89.75 USD   -1.72%
06/20Disney's diversity chief Latondra Newton leaves firm - Variety
RE
06/20'Dahmer' producer Ryan Murphy plans to leave Netflix for Disney - Bloomberg News
RE
06/20Dis Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 11, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of The Walt Disney Company Shareholders
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Disney's diversity chief Latondra Newton leaves firm - Variety

06/20/2023 | 11:31pm EDT
The logo of the Times Square Disney store is seen in Times Square, New York City,

(Reuters) - Disney's chief diversity officer and senior vice president, Latondra Newton, is leaving her role after more than six years, Variety reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

Newton will be joining the corporate board of another company soon and plans to devote more time to her self-owned creative company, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of the situation.

Newton has, since 2017, led Disney's diversity and inclusion initiatives, coordinating with various teams to produce entertainment "that reflects a global audience and sustains a welcoming and inclusive workplace for everyone," as per a profile on the company's website.

Disney's "The Little Mermaid," released last month, featured Black American singer Halle Bailey as Princess Ariel, highlighting the firm's effort at promoting diversity.

The company didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 89 645 M - -
Net income 2023 4 884 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,5x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 164 B 164 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mark G. Parker Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)5.11%166 869
FORMULA ONE GROUP30.11%18 086
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-7.17%10 709
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-21.01%10 065
ITV PLC-7.74%3 628
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.0.79%2 906
