  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walt Disney Company (The)
  News
  Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:24 2023-04-05 pm EDT
99.91 USD   +0.34%
Disney's streaming chief to exit under company revamp

04/05/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
A portion of the signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Michael Paull, the head of Walt Disney Co's streaming entertainment unit, is leaving the company after six years under an ongoing restructuring by Chief Executive Bob Iger, a Disney statement said on Wednesday.

Joe Earley, the current president of Hulu, will take over as president of streaming for Disney Entertainment, the company said. Earley will remain president of Hulu until a successor is named.

Iger is restructuring Disney and promised to cut $5.5 billion in costs to make the company's streaming business profitable.

Paull was appointed to run the streaming unit in January 2022 under former Chief Executive Bob Chapek. He is the former CEO of BamTech, a company Disney acquired to power its streaming ambitions.

Earley is a former Fox executive who joined Disney in 2019 and helped launch Disney+, the company's flagship streaming service.

In the new role, Earley will work to expand streaming efforts across Disney+ and Hulu, the company said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 234 M - -
Net income 2023 6 027 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,1x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 182 B 182 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
EV / Sales 2024 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 99,57 $
Average target price 129,00 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)14.61%181 895
FORMULA ONE GROUP20.81%16 711
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL28.02%14 204
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-29.72%8 974
ITV PLC9.37%4 119
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.8.75%3 003
