Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:04:27 pm EDT
105.21 USD   -2.29%
05:05pManagement's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
04:54pWalt Disney Co. Q2 results fall short but stock jumps
AQ
04:22pWalt Disney Fiscal Q2 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise -- Shares Gain 3% After-Hours
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Disney's streaming growth counters Netflix gloom, all eyes on inflation

05/11/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Disney + logo, in this illustration

(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co eased concerns on Wednesday about the future of streaming video by picking up 7.9 million new Disney+ customers, although it warned supply chain issues and rising wages could pressure finances.

Wall Street had been expecting 5.3 million new Disney+ customers from January through March. Disney still has a long way to go to hit ambitious, multi-year targets, but its growth encouraged investors after Netflix's losses.

The entertainment giant is working to offset inflationary pressures, executives said on a call with analysts.

"Right now, it's very difficult to accurately forecast the potential financial impact due to the fluidity of the situation but you can trust that we are fully aware of it and we're working hard to mitigate any pressure on the margin," said Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy.

Shares fell 3% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Disney needs to average nearly 9.1 million new customers per quarter to reach the low end of its goal of adding 230 million to 260 million Disney+ subscribers by the end of September 2024. Chief Executive Bob Chapek reiterated that target during the company's earnings call.

The world's largest entertainment company has staked its future on building a streaming TV business to rival Netflix Inc, the company that first drew mass audiences to subscription video.

Netflix unnerved Wall Street last month when the company disclosed it lost subscribers in the first three months of 2022 and forecast more defections through June.

The Netflix results hit media stocks and prompted investors to re-evaluate their expectations for online video.

Total subscriptions for Disney+, launched in November 2019, reached 137.7 million, with help from new releases including Marvel's "Moon Knight" series and Pixar movie "Turning Red."

"In spite of less-than-optimal results overall, because of the positive streaming numbers, Disney will do well," said Shahid Khan, partner at Arthur D. Little, a technology and management consulting firm. "As households rationalize their streaming choices, given the inflation, Disney+ will become one of the top choices and will become a real threat to Netflix."

Disney reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.08, below analyst forecasts of $1.19, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, impacted by an increase in the effective tax rate on foreign earnings.

Revenue came in at $19.2 billion, below the $20.03 billion consensus estimate.

Disney's theme park business continued a strong rebound after extended pandemic-related closures and attendance restrictions.

Operating income at the parks unit totaled $3.7 billion, a 50% increase from a year earlier.

However, closures at Asia theme parks due to COVID-19 could reduce operating income by up to $350 million in the third quarter, the company said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Lisa Shumaker)

By Lisa Richwine and Eva Mathews


© Reuters 2022
All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
05:05pManagement's discussion and analysis of financial condition and result..
AQ
04:54pWalt Disney Co. Q2 results fall short but stock jumps
AQ
04:22pWalt Disney Fiscal Q2 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise -- Shares Gain 3% After-Hours
MT
04:13pThe Walt Disney Company Reports Second Quarter and Six Months Earnings for Fiscal 2022
BU
04:13pWalt Disney Reports Q1 Disney+ Paid Subscribers at 137.7 Million, vs. Visible Alpha Ana..
MT
04:10pEarnings Flash (DIS) THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY Reports Q2 EPS $1.08, vs. Street Est of $1..
MT
04:10pEarnings Flash (DIS) THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY Posts Q2 Revenue $19.25B, vs. Street Est o..
MT
04:09pDisney+ Q2 Subscribers at 137.7 Million Vs. 134.4 Million Consensus
MT
12:28pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Disney (Walt) Co, 27.3% Follow-Through Indicator, 3.4% Sensiti..
MT
12:11pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Coinbase, Roblox, Apple, EA, Hasbro...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 669 M - -
Net income 2022 5 993 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,4x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 196 B 196 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 107,68 $
Average target price 183,34 $
Spread / Average Target 70,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-30.93%196 046
COMCAST CORPORATION-19.93%180 545
VIACOMCBS INC.-9.15%17 893
FORMULA ONE GROUP-10.61%13 016
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-23.70%12 946
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-14.84%4 551