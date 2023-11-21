Nov 21 (Reuters) - Walt Disney said on Tuesday the new collective bargaining agreements with the Directors Guild of America, WGA and SAG-AFTRA will lead to increased costs to create content.

The media conglomerate expects its fiscal 2024 capital expenditure to total roughly $6 billion and spend on produced and licensed content to be about $25 billion.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)