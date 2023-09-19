STORY: Walt Disney is boosting spending on its theme parks as it faces challenges elsewhere.

It told analysts and investors at a conference Tuesday it would nearly double its capital expenditures for its parks business to $60 billion over the next ten years.

Parks have become a reliable profit engine for Disney and has helped cushion losses in the Disney+ streaming business, which is expected to become profitable only next year.

CEO Bob Iger has described the parks as "a tremendous business" for the California-based global entertainment company.

Disney noted in a blog post that periods of significant investment have spurred attendance.

Iger has said the company plans to invest $17 billion over the next decade in Florida, where it is embroiled in a dispute with Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate.

It also is laying out long-term plans for new attractions and amenities at its Disney land Resort in Anaheim, California.

It is seeking to appeal to some 700 million consumers identified by the company's internal research as Disney fans who have yet to visit one of its theme parks.

According to a regulatory filing, Disney said it has a strong enough balance sheet, and borrowing capacity, to fund its growth initiatives.

The announcement of the planned investment followed a slowdown at Walt Disney World in Orlando, as attendance surges at its parks around the world, particularly Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Disney also plans to nearly double the capacity of its cruise line, adding two ships in fiscal 2025 and another in 2026.

Shares of Disney fell nearly 4% in Tuesday trading.