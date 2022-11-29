Disney warns restructuring could result in impairment charges

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Tuesday
said it anticipates organizational and operational changes in
the company that could result in impairment charges, according
to a regulatory filing.
The changes follow Bob Iger's return as Disney's chief
executive officer.
Disney said Iger's mandate is to put the company on the path
for renewed growth. As he sets a strategic direction for the
company, Disney said it anticipates changes in the coming
months.
On the first day on the job, Iger announced plans to
restructure the Disney Media and Entertainment Division, a unit
his predecessor created in October 2020 to centralize the
distribution of content.
The restructuring and change in business strategy, once
determined, could result in impairment charges, the company said
in its filing.
(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Mark
Porter and Lisa Shumaker)