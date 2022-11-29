Advanced search
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-29 pm EST
94.69 USD   -1.05%
05:28pDisney warns restructuring could result in impairment charges
RE
05:28pDisney says changes in corporate structure and operations could…
RE
05:10pWALT DISNEY CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Disney warns restructuring could result in impairment charges

11/29/2022 | 05:53pm EST
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Tuesday said it anticipates organizational and operational changes in the company that could result in impairment charges, according to a regulatory filing.

The changes follow Bob Iger's return as Disney's chief executive officer.

Disney said Iger's mandate is to put the company on the path for renewed growth. As he sets a strategic direction for the company, Disney said it anticipates changes in the coming months.

On the first day on the job, Iger announced plans to restructure the Disney Media and Entertainment Division, a unit his predecessor created in October 2020 to centralize the distribution of content.

The restructuring and change in business strategy, once determined, could result in impairment charges, the company said in its filing.

Read more:

'Boomerang CEOs' don't always work out; Disney hopes this one bucks trend

Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in surprise move to boost growth

Disney CEO Iger makes profitable streaming a priority

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Mark Porter and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 429 M - -
Net income 2022 3 789 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 45,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 174 B 174 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 95,69 $
Average target price 124,86 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-38.22%174 448
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-15.46%14 085
FORMULA ONE GROUP-6.83%13 605
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-34.03%12 598
ITV PLC-31.05%3 673
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-43.40%3 190