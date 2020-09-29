Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Disneyland's Reopening Date Remains Unclear

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

By R.T. Watson

Disneyland Resort will remain closed for the foreseeable future as Southern California struggles to meet state-set health metrics that measure the spread of the coronavirus.

A top state health official said Tuesday that Orange County, home to Walt Disney Co.'s flagship theme park, failed to meet guidelines that would have allowed easing restrictions on businesses. The county is currently in the second tier, which indicates the state still considers the spread of the new coronavirus "substantial." Local officials and business leaders had hoped the county, south of Los Angeles, would qualify for the third tier, a designation that the region has improved to a "moderate" spread level.

The state's color-coded system ranks contagion risk into four tiers, from the purple Tier 1, for "widespread," to Tier 4, yellow, for "minimal." Each tier spells out restrictions for about 20 industries or other public establishments, including playgrounds, family-entertainment centers, wineries and nail salons. There are no guidelines specific to theme parks, a source of frustration for the industry and some lawmakers.

Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said in a press conference Tuesday the state is "getting very close" to unveiling theme park-specific guidelines.

"We know that a number of Californians are eager and wondering when [guidance on theme parks] is coming," Mr. Ghaly said. "We're working with those industries to put out something that's thoughtful."

A move to the third tier would have allowed more indoor public spaces to reopen in Orange County, and some that are already open could have increased their maximum occupancy.

Disneyland closed its gates in March, along with most other such establishments around the world. But it remains the only one of the company's theme parks yet to reopen at least at reduced capacity -- including Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., which in July began allowing visitors to return in limited numbers. Disney has also reopened its parks in Japan, France and China -- all at limited capacity.

The Disney division that includes theme parks and consumer products generated more revenue last year than any other business unit, making reopening a priority for the company.

At the Disney parks that are open again, customers are required to submit to temperature checks when entering and wear face coverings except when eating and drinking. They are operating at 50% or less than usual capacity.

Disney said it lost $4.72 billion in the three months ended June 27, its first quarterly loss in nearly two decades. The previous year the company generated a profit of $1.43 billion during the same period.

Disney had expected Disneyland to reopen in mid-July, but had to reverse plans in June as California struggled to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The company says nearly 80,000 local jobs are dependent on the theme park.

On Monday, a group of nearly 20 California legislators sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, urging him to consider allowing theme parks to reopen, noting that some indoor public spaces have already been cleared to reopen.

"In the city of Anaheim, there has been an increase of about 12% for the unemployment rate and the city could be facing a $100 million budget shortfall in large part because of lost tourism dollars that is created through Disneyland," said Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva in an email to The Wall Street Journal. Ms. Quirk-Silva, who signed the letter to Gov. Newsom, represents a district that is part of Orange County.

Last week Disney sent reporters a video in which it pleaded for California to allow theme parks to reopen.

At one point in the 25-minute video, Patrick Finnegan, a vice president at Disneyland resorts, politely lamented the lack of state guidance on theme parks while asserting the company's readiness to resume operations.

"We are ready to open and we are hoping we will have guidance from the state soon," he said.

Anaheim's mayor and other elected officials have joined Orange County business leaders in lobbying for the state to provide clarity on when theme parks can reopen.

Disney recently resumed partial operations at Downtown Disney, an outdoor shopping area with dining, as some indoor public spaces in Orange County, like restaurants, retailers and movie theaters, have been allowed to reopen at limited capacity,

Among the other Southern California parks that remain shut are Comcast Corp.'s Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, Knott's Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Write to R.T. Watson at rt.watson@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERRY CORPORATION -2.77% 3.16 Delayed Quote.-65.54%
COMCAST CORPORATION -1.20% 46.2 Delayed Quote.3.98%
ORANGE -2.13% 8.804 Real-time Quote.-31.43%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.47% 125.4 Delayed Quote.-12.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
05:25pDisneyland's Reopening Date Remains Unclear
DJ
05:00pWALT DISNEY : Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida
AQ
02:02pDisney plans 'Lion King' follow-up film with 'Moonlight' director
RE
09/28Communications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roun..
DJ
09/28WALT DISNEY : Disney Sells Ad-Tech Firm TrueX to Gimbal
DJ
09/28WALT DISNEY : Diane Jurgens Named Chief Information Officer of The Walt Disney C..
AQ
09/25WALT DISNEY : Diane Jurgens Named Chief Information Officer Of The Walt Disney C..
PU
09/25Communications Services Up On Cyclical Sector Rebound -- Communications Servi..
DJ
09/24NETFLIX : U.S. senators, citing Uighurs, urge Netflix to drop planned Chinese sc..
RE
09/24WALT DISNEY : Evel Knievel's son suing Disney over 'Toy Story 4' character
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 65 846 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 884 M - -
Net Debt 2020 43 459 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -59,7x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 228 B 228 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,12x
EV / Sales 2021 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 223 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 135,71 $
Last Close Price 125,99 $
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-12.89%227 672
COMCAST CORPORATION3.98%213 604
VIACOMCBS INC.-28.90%18 491
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-30.45%11 519
FORMULA ONE GROUP-22.22%8 205
RTL GROUP S.A.-27.42%5 711
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group