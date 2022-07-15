Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:23 2022-07-15 pm EDT
94.87 USD   +3.29%
10:35aKGI Securities Adjusts Walt Disney Company Price Target to $130 From $145, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
07/14Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios to Share Never-Before-Seen Footage and Experiences at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, Calif. September 9 Through 11
BU
07/14Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Walt Disney to $120 From $130, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ESPN+ to hike monthly subscription by $3 - Variety

07/15/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Photo illustration of a 3D printed Disney logo seen in front of the ESPN+ logo

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's sports streaming platform ESPN+ plans to raise its monthly subscription fee by $3 a month, a 43% hike, Variety reported on Friday.

The price of an ESPN+ subscription will rise to $9.99 per month starting Aug 23, according to the report https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/espn-raise-price-streaming-1235317714/?sub_action=logged_in, while the cost of an annual subscription will go up to $99.99 from $69.99. Subscribers will be notified next week, the report added.

Shares of Disney rose nearly 3% in afternoon trading.

ESPN+ last hiked its mon
thly and annual subscription fees in the United States in July last year. https://reut.rs/3PiCbRG

Disney was not immediately available for a comment.

Media companies have been searching for new ways to generate more revenue amid reduced ad spending and strong competition in the congested streaming market, with Disney betting on a strong comeback from live-sports streaming from a pandemic-led lull.

Netflix Inc, on the other hand, teamed up with Microsoft Corp for its planned ad-supported subscription offering, as it looks to plug slowing subscriber growth by rolling out a cheaper plan.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
10:35aKGI Securities Adjusts Walt Disney Company Price Target to $130 From $145, Maintains Ou..
MT
07/14Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios to Share Never-Before-Seen Footage and Experien..
BU
07/14Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Walt Disney to $120 From $130, Keeps Equalweight Ratin..
MT
07/13Thinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, Boeing, Walt Disney, Alibaba, or Meta..
PR
07/12Netflix in talks with Hollywood studios for new tier with ads - WSJ
RE
07/12Disney Music Emporium Pavilion Returns to D23 Expo 2022, September 9 Through 11
BU
07/12Walt Disney Will Reportedly Work With Trade Desk on Ad-Targeting System
MT
07/12DISNEY REPORTEDLY INKS 'MAJOR' ADVER : Axios
MT
07/11AMC ENTERTAINMENT, IMAX LOG PROFITAB : Love and Thunder'
MT
07/08MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 8, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 334 M - -
Net income 2022 4 187 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 048 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,6x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 167 B 167 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 91,84 $
Average target price 145,81 $
Spread / Average Target 58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-40.71%167 285
COMCAST CORPORATION-21.36%177 319
VIACOMCBS INC.-20.08%15 774
FORMULA ONE GROUP-6.37%13 624
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-29.52%11 950
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-15.69%4 391