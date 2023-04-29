Advanced search
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
04:02:23 2023-04-28 pm EDT
102.50 USD   +2.57%
04:43pExperts say Disney has strong case against Desantis
RE
04:30pExperts say Disney has strong case against Desantis
RE
07:26aTickets to popular China tourism sites sold out as Labour Day holiday begins
RE
Experts say Disney has strong case against Desantis

04/29/2023 | 04:30pm EDT
STORY: Disney on Wednesday (April 26) sued DeSantis to prevent the state from ending the company's virtual autonomy in central Florida where it has its theme parks.

The suit comes a year after the company criticized a Florida law banning classroom discussion of sexuality and gender identity with younger children, prompting DeSantis to repeatedly attack "woke Disney."

Disney said DeSantis' actions amounted to a "targeted campaign of government retaliation."

The company's 73-page lawsuit is filled with blunt warnings from DeSantis' memoir, fundraising material, interviews and announcements that the entertainment giant had "crossed a line" into the realm of politics and had to be reined in.

Ken Paulson, a professor at Middle Tennessee State University, said the governor may come to regret his attacks on the company.

"In this case, Governor DeSantis has made this a campaign theme. It's in his autobiography. He's tried to raise funds around it. It could not be more obvious that when the Disney CEO questioned the "Don't Say Gay" law, it was time to open up the ammunition on Disney," " said Paulson, the director of the school's Free Speech Center.

DeSantis has called Disney's lawsuit a politically motivated attack and accused the company of lacking accountability.

Legal experts said DeSantis may have sound policy reasons to reconstitute the authority formerly known as Reedy Creek Improvement District, but if Disney can show it was done as retaliation, the company has a strong case.

"So the question here in the Disney case about the First Amendment is, has the state taken action against Disney because of the company's speech?", said Leslie Kendrick, the director of the Center for the First Amendment at University of Virginia School of Law.

"They have some special breaks that they've given to Disney over the years. And there are all sorts of reasons that they could revisit that deal. But First Amendment law suggests what you can't do is do that because of the protected speech of the company that you're regulating. And that's the question here."


© Reuters 2023
All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
04/28Biden takes his re-election pitch to financial backers
RE
04/28Desantis' feud with Disney to test First Amendment
RE
04/28Florida Governor DeSantis meets Britain's foreign minister in London
RE
04/28After Reliance-Warner deal, JioCinema pricing, local content in focus
RE
04/28DeSantis' tough words may come back to haunt him in Disney lawsuit -experts
RE
04/28North American Morning Briefing: Amazon Cloud -2-
DJ
04/28Oriental Land's Fiscal Full-Year Profit Jumps 900.7% Amid Higher Attendance
MT
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 181 M - -
Net income 2023 5 561 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 515 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,6x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 187 B 187 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 102,50 $
Average target price 128,47 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mark G. Parker Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)15.02%187 248
FORMULA ONE GROUP20.76%16 695
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL38.21%15 304
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-28.60%9 122
ITV PLC7.48%4 073
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-3.72%2 821
