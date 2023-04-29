Experts say Disney has strong case against Desantis

The suit comes a year after the company criticized a Florida law banning classroom discussion of sexuality and gender identity with younger children, prompting DeSantis to repeatedly attack "woke Disney."

Disney said DeSantis' actions amounted to a "targeted campaign of government retaliation."

The company's 73-page lawsuit is filled with blunt warnings from DeSantis' memoir, fundraising material, interviews and announcements that the entertainment giant had "crossed a line" into the realm of politics and had to be reined in.

Ken Paulson, a professor at Middle Tennessee State University, said the governor may come to regret his attacks on the company.

"In this case, Governor DeSantis has made this a campaign theme. It's in his autobiography. He's tried to raise funds around it. It could not be more obvious that when the Disney CEO questioned the "Don't Say Gay" law, it was time to open up the ammunition on Disney," " said Paulson, the director of the school's Free Speech Center.

DeSantis has called Disney's lawsuit a politically motivated attack and accused the company of lacking accountability.

Legal experts said DeSantis may have sound policy reasons to reconstitute the authority formerly known as Reedy Creek Improvement District, but if Disney can show it was done as retaliation, the company has a strong case.

"So the question here in the Disney case about the First Amendment is, has the state taken action against Disney because of the company's speech?", said Leslie Kendrick, the director of the Center for the First Amendment at University of Virginia School of Law.

"They have some special breaks that they've given to Disney over the years. And there are all sorts of reasons that they could revisit that deal. But First Amendment law suggests what you can't do is do that because of the protected speech of the company that you're regulating. And that's the question here."