Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill asserting state oversight of land around Walt Disney World

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on
Monday signed a bill that asserts state oversight on the land
surrounding Walt Disney World, dramatically changing a special
tax district that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co
to operate with a high degree of autonomy.
“The corporate kingdom finally comes to an end,” DeSantis
said during a press event at Lake Buena Vista in Orlando.
State Republicans last year
targeted Disney
after it publicly clashed with DeSantis, who is widely
considered to be running for president in 2024, over a law that
restricts classroom instruction of gender and sexual
orientation, known by its opponents as the "Don't Say Gay"
measure.
In March, Disney’s then-chief executive officer, Bob
Chapek, publicly voiced disappointment with the bill limiting
LGBTQ discussion in schools, saying he called DeSantis to
express concern about the legislation becoming law.
In a move political observers
viewed as retaliation
for Disney's view on the “Don’t Say Gay” measure, Florida
lawmakers this month passed a bill, which DeSantis signed into
law, that authorizes the governor to appoint five supervisors to
oversee traditional municipal services, such a fire protection,
public utilities, waste collection and road maintenance in the
region where Disney World operates.
Disney World is the largest employer in central Florida
with close to 75,000 employees and drew 36.2 million visitors in
2021, according to the Themed Entertainment Association.
A spokesperson for Disney did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
Disney shares were up 1% on Monday.
