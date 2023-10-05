Oct 5 (Reuters) - Skydance Sports on Thursday named former Walt Disney executive Jason Reed as head of the production studio, which is a joint venture between Skydance Media and the National Football League (NFL).

Reed, who has produced films such as "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" and the live-action film adaptation of Disney's "Mulan", will lead overall operations and the development and production of the studio's sports-driven content.

A nearly two-decade Disney veteran, Reed oversaw the production of films and franchise management at the global media and entertainment conglomerate till 2012.

Skydance Sports was formed in November last year, just a month after its parent Skydance Media raised $400 million in a funding round led by KKR & Co to fund its expansion into sports.

Ever since, the sport-focused studio has produced titles including "NFL Draft: The Pick Is In" and "Air", a film about the creation of the Nike Air Jordan brand.

Skydance Media was founded in 2010 by David Ellison, son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.