  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walt Disney Company (The)
  News
  Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:05 2023-05-10 pm EDT
96.23 USD   -4.86%
Futures edge higher on inflation cheer, Disney slides

05/11/2023 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher in the early hours of Thursday on lingering optimism over upbeat inflation data, while Disney took a hit as it lost subscribers in the prior quarter.

The Nasdaq index ended Wednesday at its highest level in more than eight months, boosted by large-cap technology stocks as Treasury yields fell after data showed April consumer prices slowed slightly from a year ago, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve's interest rate-hiking cycle is close to an end.

At 4:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 39 points, or 0.12%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 11.5 points, or 0.28%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 35 points, or 0.26%.

On tap for the day, the Labor Department's Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand is likely to show a 0.3% increase in April, after falling 0.5% in the previous month. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits, also due at 0830 ET (1230 GMT), likely rose to 245,000 in the week ended May 6, from 242,000 in the previous week.

Any updates on raising the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling were also being watched by investors, as the country races to avert an unprecedented default.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to raise the federal debt limit and warned that default could have severe repercussions on the global economy and risked undermining U.S. global economic leadership.

Among stocks, Walt Disney Co shares slid 5% premarket after the company shed subscribers in the first quarter, overshadowing quarterly earnings that came in line with expectations.

Alphabet Inc shares extended gains to rise 1.0% after Google rolled out more artificial intelligence products on Wednesday to take on competition from Microsoft Corp.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 4.10% 111.75 Delayed Quote.26.66%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.73% 312.31 Delayed Quote.30.23%
NASDAQ 100 1.11% 13347.83 Real-time Quote.22.01%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.04% 12306.44 Real-time Quote.17.58%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.02% 101.14 Delayed Quote.17.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 102 M - -
Net income 2023 5 523 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 560 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,4x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 180 B 180 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
EV / Sales 2024 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
