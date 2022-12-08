Advanced search
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-08 pm EST
92.55 USD   +0.43%
Hedge fund Third Point takes stake in Bath & Body Works, pushes for board changes

12/08/2022 | 05:27pm EST
Shoppers wait in line outside a Bath and Body Works retail store, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Brooklyn, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point owns more than 6% of Bath & Body Works and is pushing the retail chain to appoint new board members, according to a regulatory filing made on Thursday.

Third Point criticized the company's board for having signed off on excessive executive pay packages and said it needs to cut costs.

Bath & Body Works' stock price had tumbled nearly 40% since January. It jumped nearly 6% in after-hours trading on news that Third Point is involved.

The hedge fund, which invests $12 billion in assets, most recently reached a settlement with Disney to add a new director to its board.

The news of the stake was revealed in a so-called 13D filing, a filing Third Point makes only rarely and one that signals the hedge fund may be laying the foundations for a proxy fight.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 91 116 M - -
Net income 2023 5 741 M - -
Net Debt 2023 34 628 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,2x
Yield 2023 0,47%
Capitalization 168 B 168 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 92,15 $
Average target price 124,40 $
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-40.42%168 044
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-18.33%13 617
FORMULA ONE GROUP-6.72%13 614
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-40.32%11 786
ITV PLC-31.43%3 698
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-48.12%2 862