The step comes weeks after a content deal with Warner Bros, that will make available popular HBO and Warner titles, such as "Succession", and those featuring the character Harry Potter, on the JioCinema platform.

On Saturday the JioCinema website showed premium pricing would be 999 rupees a year for Hollywood content.

($1=81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)