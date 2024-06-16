LOS ANGELES, June 16 (Reuters) - Animated Pixar movie "Inside Out 2" made an estimated $155 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend, according to estimates released on Sunday.

The Friday through Sunday tally tops the $82.5 million brought in by "Dune: Part Two" in March.

In international markets, "Inside Out 2" brought in a global total of $295 million through Sunday, research firm Comscore said.

The results provided a boost for theater owners, who have fewer movies to show this year because of delays caused by strikes in Hollywood last year. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Utkarsh Shetti; editing by Diane Craft and David Gregorio)