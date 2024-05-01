(Reuters) - Kroger and Walt Disney's are in talks to bring streaming service Disney+ to the food retailer's grocery delivery program, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, if it goes through, would give members of Kroger's Boost membership program access to the streaming site for this year at no additional cost, the report added.

Kroger and Walt Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

