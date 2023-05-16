Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:47:45 2023-05-16 pm EDT
90.92 USD   -2.09%
04:34pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on Behalf of Investors
BU
04:10pThe Walt Disney Company To Participate in the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference
BU
04:05pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Tuesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on Behalf of Investors

05/16/2023 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of The Walt Disney Company (“Disney” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 8, 2022, Disney released its fourth quarter and fiscal year end October 1, 2022 financial results, revealing that the Company had missed analysts’ estimates by wide margins on both the top and bottom lines. Specifically, revenue grew to $20.15 billion, below estimates of $21.36 billion. Sales were $20.2 billion, which was about $1 billion below analysts’ projections. The Company’s DTC segment, which includes streaming services Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, and Hotstar, reported an operating loss of $1.47 billion. The Company also reported a decline in its average revenue per Disney+ subscriber.

On this news, Disney’s stock price fell $13.15, or 13.2%, to close at $86.75 per share on November 9, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Disney securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
04:34pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)..
BU
04:10pThe Walt Disney Company To Participate in the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Comm..
BU
04:05pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Tuesday Trading
MT
03:44pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
03:37pSector Update: Consumer
MT
02:58pWalt Disney Reportedly Asks Court to Dismiss Suit by Florida Tourism Board
MT
02:08pDisney Reportedly Asks Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Filed by Central Florida Tourism Oversi..
MT
02:00pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading
MT
01:41pSector Update: Consumer
MT
12:28pComcast likely to sell Hulu stake to Disney by early 2024 - CNBC
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 89 725 M - -
Net income 2023 5 039 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 418 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,4x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 165 B 165 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
EV / Sales 2024 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 92,86 $
Average target price 125,14 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mark G. Parker Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)5.88%165 384
FORMULA ONE GROUP25.56%17 389
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-6.34%10 388
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.24%9 300
ITV PLC-0.29%3 770
TBS HOLDINGS,INC.44.65%2 741
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer