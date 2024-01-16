Jan 16 (Reuters) - Masimo appoints former Walt Disney's chief executive officer Bob Chapek to its board, the medical technology maker said on Tuesday.

Chapek held the helm at Disney from February 2020 to November 2022 and has earlier served as the chairman of Disney's parks, experiences and products unit.

Irvine, California-based Masimo has been making the headlines since it sued Apple in October, alleging that the iPhone maker stole trade secrets related to technology for reading blood-oxygen levels in its watches and infringed Masimo patents.

"As we execute our hospital-to-home strategy, we expect to benefit greatly from Bob's role on our Board," Masimo CEO Joe Kiani said. (Reporting by Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru;Editing by Shweta Agarwal)