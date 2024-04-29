April 29 (Reuters) -

* NBC PREPARES ROUGHLY $2.5 BILLION A YEAR OFFER TO STEAL NBA RIGHTS AWAY FROM TNT - WSJ

* NBA IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF A NEW ROUND OF MEDIA-RIGHTS DEALS; DISNEY’S PAYMENTS WOULD INCREASE UNDER PROPOSED DEAL- WSJ

* DISNEY IS EXPECTED TO PAY AN AVERAGE PER-YEAR FEE OF ABOUT $2.6 BILLION TO RENEW ITS DEAL - WSJ