Meta Says It Won't Renew Deals With News Publishers in Australia, U.S.

Facebook owner Meta said the number of people in those countries using a dedicated tab for news on Facebook dropped more than 80% last year.

LVMH Doesn't Have the Luxury of Pulling Back From China

The country's economy is sputtering and geopolitical tensions are rising, but Chinese shoppers are the growth engine for the maker of Louis Vuitton, Dior and Hennessy.

Disney Family Rebukes Nelson Peltz, Praises Bob Iger in Shareholder Letters

The descendants of Walt Disney and his late brother Roy O. Disney are publicly backing the company and its CEO ahead of an April shareholders meeting.

New York Community Bancorp CEO Cangemi Steps Down

The beleaguered regional lender named Executive Chair Alessandro DiNello as president and CEO.

WeWork Junior Creditors Committee Wants To Sue SoftBank

The committee says SoftBank and other creditors orchestrated WeWork's debt restructuring knowing its bankruptcy filing was imminent.

Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley to Step Down

The low-cost fund manager's assets grew more than 80% to $9 trillion during his tenure.

EV Startup Fisker Raises Going Concern Warning After Troubled Debut

The company says it might need to secure additional financing and is in talks with a large automaker for a partnership.

Chemical Giant Chemours Suspends Top Executives, Opens Accounting Probe

The Teflon maker's shares plunged 31% after its CEO and finance chief were put on administrative leave.

Electric-Truck Maker Settles With SEC Over SPAC Deal That Misled Investors

Lordstown Motors hyped up commercial fleet orders it didn't have, the SEC said.

Activist Ancora Brings Scars from Freight Campaigns to Norfolk Southern Proxy Fight

Activist investor Ancora Holdings is deploying a playbook in its proxy battle at Norfolk Southern honed during other freight-sector campaigns, in particular its failed push to streamline the nation's largest freight broker, C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

