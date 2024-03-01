Meta Says It Won't Renew Deals With News Publishers in Australia, U.S.

Facebook owner Meta said the number of people in those countries using a dedicated tab for news on Facebook dropped more than 80% last year.

Tesla Rolls Out More China Discounts as Price War With BYD Heats Up

Tesla is rolling out more incentives to boost demand for its electric cars in China, the latest salvo in an ongoing price war in the world's largest EV market.

Disney Family Rebukes Nelson Peltz, Praises Bob Iger in Shareholder Letters

The descendants of Walt Disney and his late brother Roy O. Disney are publicly backing the company and its CEO ahead of an April shareholders meeting.

LVMH Doesn't Have the Luxury of Pulling Back From China

The country's economy is sputtering and geopolitical tensions are rising, but Chinese shoppers are the growth engine for the maker of Louis Vuitton, Dior and Hennessy.

New York Community Bank's stock slides after leadership changes, 'material weaknesses' notice

New York Community Bancorp Inc. on Thursday announced an immediate leadership shakeup, including a new CEO, after the bank booked a big hit to its profits last year, said it had "material weaknesses" in its accounting protocols and disclosed other financial-reporting issues.

WeWork Junior Creditors Committee Wants To Sue SoftBank

The committee says SoftBank and other creditors orchestrated WeWork's debt restructuring knowing its bankruptcy filing was imminent.

Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley to Step Down

The low-cost fund manager's assets grew more than 80% to $9 trillion during his tenure.

EV Startup Fisker Raises Going Concern Warning After Troubled Debut

The company says it might need to secure additional financing and is in talks with a large automaker for a partnership.

Chemical Giant Chemours Suspends Top Executives, Opens Accounting Probe

The Teflon maker's shares plunged 31% after its CEO and finance chief were put on administrative leave.

Electric-Truck Maker Settles With SEC Over SPAC Deal That Misled Investors

Lordstown Motors hyped up commercial fleet orders it didn't have, the SEC said.

