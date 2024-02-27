Disney's Head of Live-Action Movies to Step Down

Sean Bailey, who has overseen live-action movies for Disney's namesake studio since 2010, will step down. He will be succeeded by David Greenbaum.

Chevron's $53 Billion Deal for Hess in Jeopardy on Possible Exxon Challenge

The Texas oil company has said it could pre-emptively match the price Chevron offered Hess for its 30% stake in a booming oil prospect off Guyana's coast.

iRobot narrows its loss, and shares jolt higher

Shares of iRobot Corp. initially jumped 10% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company posted quarterly results that topped analysts' revenue and earnings estimates.

Zoom's stock jumps 10% on strong results, guidance amid AI push

Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s stock surged in extended trading Monday, after the videoconferencing company topped expectations across the board with its financial results and forecasts. The company also authorized a $1.5 billion buyback.

Expedia to Reduce Workforce by 9% Amid Transformational Efforts

The online travel company said it has already started to notify the 1,500 employees affected by the restructuring program.

Workday Earnings Beat Estimates and Company Agrees to Buy HR Software Firm. The Stock Still Slides.

Software firm Workday reported a strong fiscal fourth quarter, and agreed to acquire start-up HiredScore.

Australia's Adbri Agrees to $1.4 Billion Takeover by CRH, Barro

Australian building-materials supplier Adbri agreed to a takeover by U.S.-listed CRH and the Barro Group that values its equity at about $1.4 billion.

FTC Sues to Block $25 Billion Kroger-Albertsons Merger

The Federal Trade Commission sued to block Kroger's bid for rival Albertsons, throwing into uncertainty the fate of one of the largest supermarket deals in history.

Boeing Efforts to Improve Safety Fall Short, FAA Panel Says

Government and industry experts have completed a review of the plane maker's safety practices after two 737 MAX crashes.

Disney's AI 'mediocrity' is holding its stock back, activist says

Activist investor Blackwells Capital blasted Disney on Monday for its "mediocrity" on artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

