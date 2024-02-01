Adidas Earnings Beat Guidance After Decision Not to Write Off Most Yeezy Inventory

The German sporting-goods company said sales on a currency neutral basis were flat last year compared with 2022.

Disney's India Unit Takes Valuation Hit in Planned Sale

Viacom18's purchase of 60% of Disney's India business reunites the company with two executives who built it.

Ancora-Led Group Takes Aim at Norfolk Southern, Pushes to Oust CEO Shaw

Investors have a $1 billion stake in the railroad operator and plan a fight for board control.

Celsius Network to Distribute $3 Billion to Creditors After Exiting Bankruptcy

Collapsed crypto lender Celsius Network said it has emerged from bankruptcy and will begin distributing funds to creditors.

Judge Dismisses Disney's Suit Against Ron DeSantis

The entertainment company had sued the Florida governor, accusing him of a "targeted campaign of government retaliation."

New York Community Bancorp Stock Plunges 38%, Reigniting Fears for Regional Banks

NYCB built up capital after acquiring most of the failed Signature Bank in last year's crisis.

The Messenger Is Closing Less Than a Year After Its Launch

The digital-news startup launched in May 2023 with $50 million in funding and 175 reporters.

MetLife Net Plunges Despite Revenue Surge

The insurer posted adjusted earnings that were just shy of analysts' estimates, despite a jump in revenue.

Qualcomm Revenue Tops Estimates

The company logged better-than-expected revenue in the latest quarter, led by growth in handsets and automotive.

Allen Media Group Makes $14.3 Billion Offer for Paramount Global

Media entrepreneur Byron Allen is throwing his hat in the ring for Paramount Global, the home of CBS and the Paramount Hollywood studio.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-24 0115ET