Disney Family Rebukes Nelson Peltz, Praises Bob Iger in Shareholder Letters

The descendants of Walt Disney and his late brother Roy O. Disney are publicly backing the company and its CEO ahead of an April shareholders meeting.

New York Community Bancorp CEO Cangemi Steps Down

The beleaguered regional lender named Executive Chair Alessandro DiNello as president and CEO.

WeWork Junior Creditors Committee Wants To Sue SoftBank

The committee says SoftBank and other creditors orchestrated WeWork's debt restructuring knowing its bankruptcy filing was imminent.

Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley to Step Down

The low-cost fund manager's assets grew more than 80% to $9 trillion during his tenure.

EV Startup Fisker Raises Going Concern Warning After Troubled Debut

The company says it might need to secure additional financing and is in talks with a large automaker for a partnership.

HPE's stock slides after a steep decline in revenue

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.'s stock fell 4% in after-hours trading Thursday after the company posted a steep drop in quarterly revenue but improved earnings.

Dell's big quarter, fueled by surge in AI-server demand, sends stock soaring 19%

Dell Technologies Inc.'s stock jumped 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company put up quarterly results that eclipsed Wall Street's expectations. It also announced a 20% increase in its annual cash dividend, to $1.78 per share

Autodesk's stock rises on fourth-quarter results, sales outlook

Shares of Autodesk Inc. rose after hours on Thursday after the developer of 3-D design software reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that topped expectations.

Electric-Truck Maker Settles With SEC Over SPAC Deal That Misled Investors

Lordstown Motors hyped up commercial fleet orders it didn't have, the SEC said.

Chemical Giant Chemours Suspends Top Executives, Opens Accounting Probe

The Teflon maker's shares plunged 31% after its CEO and finance chief were put on administrative leave.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-29-24 2315ET