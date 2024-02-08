Publicis Sees Revenue Growth Ahead of Views

Publicis said it expected organic revenue growth of 4%-5%, slowing from the previous year, but ahead of consensus estimates of 3.7%.

Fidelity's Abigail Johnson Shakes Up Executive Ranks, Again

The CEO named a new finance chief and others. What the changes don't do is offer much clarity on who will emerge as Johnson's top deputy.

Elon Musk Opens New Front in Disney Fight

Musk, the billionaire owner of X, is soliciting people who want to sue Disney for discrimination. He says he is willing to help pay for their cases.

Disney's Moves Give Bob Iger a Sporting Chance

Strong results, Epic investment and new sports superapp lessen the case for activist challenges.

SoftBank Returns to Health as Silicon Valley and Chip Investments Prosper

The technology investor reported its first profit in more than a year, partly driven by gains in its Vision Funds segment.

Unilever Operating Profit Rises, Plans Buyback

Unilever posted a better-than-expected operating profit for 2023, with underlying sales growth of 7%, and launched a buyback to start in the second quarter.

Maersk Suspends Buyback as It Navigates Uncertain Market

Maersk suspended its share buyback program as it moved to preserve cash, with uncertainty surrounding disruption in the Red Sea and as industry overcapacity continued to drag on freight rates.

Siemens First Quarter Beats Guidance

Siemens confirmed its outlook for 2024 after it reported an increase in profit for the first quarter, reflecting earnings growth across most of its businesses.

Société Générale Profit Tumbles But Tops Forecasts

Société Générale's fourth-quarter net profit was weighed by an almost-10% drop in revenue and higher operating expenses.

Honda Motor Posts Profit Rise on Stronger U.S. Car Sales

The carmaker reported a rise in third-quarter net profit as earnings from its car business climbed sharply thanks to U.S. sales growth.

