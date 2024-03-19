International Paper Names KKR's Silvernail to Succeed Sutton as CEO

International Paper has tapped Andrew Silvernail to succeed Mark Sutton as chief executive of the paper-products maker, effective May 1.

Siemens shares drop as CFO says China difficulties continue

Shares of Siemens slumped Tuesday as the company's chief financial officer said it's still struggling in China.

George Lucas Endorses Disney and CEO Bob Iger in Proxy Fight

The "Star Wars" creator and one of Disney's biggest individual shareholders said Tuesday that he was confident in the company's leadership in their battle against Peltz, whose hedge fund Trian Partners is trying to seize two board seats.

Ben & Jerry's Owner Loses Its Taste for Ice Cream

Unilever plans to spin off its ice-cream business and could consider a sale, with 7,500 jobs potentially being affected.

Pfizer to Raise Around $4.27 Billion From Haleon Shares Sale

Pfizer is raising around $4.27 billion from the sale of part of its stake in consumer-healthcare business Haleon.

A Year After Credit Suisse's Fall, UBS's Path Is Lined With Temptation

UBS wants to use the Credit Suisse acquisition to expand its investment banking operations in the U.S. Above all, though, it needs to retain the focus on wealth management that is beloved by investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Names Hadley Peer Marshall as New CFO

Peer Marshall, who has been with the alternative investment manager since 2015, will succeed Bahir Manios as finance chief at the end of May.

Xiaomi's Quarterly Results Beat Estimates but Annual Sales Fall

Xiaomi posted a 51% rise in quarterly profit as higher smartphone sales after the pandemic offset expenses for its first electric car launching next week.

AstraZeneca Expands Cancer Treatments With Fusion Buy

AstraZeneca is buying Fusion Pharmaceuticals for up to $2.4 billion as part of a plan to accelerate the development of next-generation cancer treatments.

Thyssenkrupp Evaluates Carlyle Bid For Marine Business

Thyssenkrupp has agreed to begin due-diligence procedures for a possible partial sale of its marine systems business to Carlyle.

