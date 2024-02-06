Ford Stock Jumps After Earnings. This Is Why.

The auto manufacturer reported a higher operating profit than expected. Management's forecasts are helping too.

Gilead Earnings Meet Expectations as It Seeks Recovery From Cancer Drug Stumble

Gilead shares have slid 11.3% since the biotech reported disappointing lung cancer drug trial data on Jan. 22.

Boeing 737 MAX Missing Critical Bolts in Alaska Airlines Blowout, NTSB Says

Investigators' preliminary report comes as most grounded 737 MAX 9 jets have resumed flying, following inspections.

Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney Create New Sports Streaming Venture

The service will be available to ESPN+, Hulu and Max subscribers.

E.l.f. Beauty Lifts Full-Year Outlook

The cosmetics company said sales surged in the latest quarter following a strong holiday season, and further raised its outlook for the year amid viral product launches.

H&R Block Finance Chief Bowen To Retire

Bowen initially joined the company in 2004 as a senior treasury analyst. He has served as CFO since May 2016.

Prudential Financial Names Frias to Succeed Tanji as Finance Chief

Prudential Financial promoted Yanela Frias as its next finance chief amid the upcoming departure of longtime executive Ken Tanji.

New York Community Bancorp Shares Continue Plunge After Ugly Earnings

The lender is shoring up its balance sheet after buying Signature during the regional banking crisis and reported property losses.

Mattel's Head of Fisher-Price Scothon to Depart as Sales Lag

The management change was made to match the company's plans for the infant and toddler category, a Mattel spokesperson said.

Disney activist Blackwells proposes splitting up company in proxy fight

Activist investor Blackwells Capital has a solution for Walt Disney Co. and its chief executive Bob Iger to rev up sales: Split the company into three separate focused entities - sports, entertainment, and resorts.

