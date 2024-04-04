Paramount Enters Exclusive Merger Talks With Skydance, Spurning $26 Billion Offer From Apollo

An agreement would pave the way for an exit by controlling shareholder Shari Redstone. Paramount's shares climbed 15%.

How Disney's Bob Iger Vanquished Wall Street Agitator Nelson Peltz

The CEO rolled out of a string of initiatives that helped inoculate Disney against the activist's attack.

Sanofi to Settle Claims That Heartburn Drug Zantac Caused Cancer

The French healthcare company said the deal would require the consent of individual plaintiffs and would take time to conclude.

BlackBerry swings to surprise profit on sales growth for IoT, cybersecurity units

BlackBerry's stock jump more than 6% after surprise quarterly profit for the tech company.

Fisker Withdraws Guidance Amid Strategic Options Evaluation

Fisker also disclosed that board member William McDermott had resigned, and appointed John Dubel as his replacement.

Levi Strauss Swings to Quarterly Loss, Lifts Full-Year Guidance

The jeans maker posted a quarterly loss following a restructuring charge and raised its outlook for the year as it refocuses its business model toward its direct-to-consumer channel to offset declining wholesale sales.

Nvidia Partner Bets $3.9 Billion on Midwest's Chip-Making Potential

SK Hynix is planning for a facility in West Lafayette, Ind., amid an uptick in Midwestern semiconductor projects.

Amazon Cuts Hundreds of Jobs in Cloud-Computing Business

Amazon Web Services said it planned to eliminate several hundred jobs in sales, marketing and global services, and would cut hundreds more from its physical stores technology team.

PepsiCo and Carrefour End Food Fight, Returning Snacks and Drinks to Shelves

Food giant and one of Europe's largest grocers said they had reached a deal for PepsiCo products to return to stores in France.

UnitedHealth Grapples With Communications During Hack Crisis

Some medical providers say they have been ignored, others pressured to make positive statements.

