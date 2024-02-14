Morgan Stanley Is Laying Off Several Hundred in Wealth-Management Division

The Wall Street firm's plans to rein in costs under new Chief Executive Ted Pick will focus on a critical area.

Activist investor Trian assails Disney moves as 'spaghetti-against-the-wall plan'

Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management, which is headed for a showdown with Walt Disney Co. at the company's annual shareholders meeting on April 3, upped the ante on Wednesday in a stinging letter that dismissed Disney's latest moves as a "spaghetti-against-the-wall plan."

Uber Put a Lot More Gas in its Tank

The company announced new financial targets that point toward better-than-expected growth.

Kraft Heinz's stock sinks as consumers push back more against rising prices

A reduction of SNAP benefits and a reaction to higher prices led to a third straight quarterly sales miss.

EssilorLuxottica Posts Higher Profit, Acceleration in Sales Growth

The Franco-Italian eyewear company cited strong results from its optical business, although it said sunglass sales remained flat.

Lyft Shares Surge as Strong Earnings Report Offsets Typo Confusion

Shares had risen more than 60% in off-hours trading after the company's release accidentally added an extra zero to a key number.

Self-Driving Car Company Waymo Issues First-Ever Recall After Two Phoenix Crashes

The Alphabet-owned company said it needed to fix its software after two of its cars hit a pickup truck being towed.

KKR to Acquire a Stake in Cotiviti From Veritas Capital

At an $11 billion valuation, the deal would be among the largest recent private-equity transactions.

Kroger pledges to lower prices for consumers when its planned merger with Albertsons closes

Grocer is facing regulatory pushback over the deal, which is expected to reduce competition in some regions.

Boat-Maker Brunswick Looks to Control Costs as Demand Softens

After two banner years, Brunswick now has to refinance low-cost debt in a higher-rate environment and manage costs as consumers demur on buying high-end toys.

