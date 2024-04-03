Amazon Cuts Hundreds of Jobs in Cloud-Computing Business

Amazon Web Services said it planned to eliminate several hundred jobs in sales, marketing and global services, and would cut hundreds more from its physical stores technology team.

Disney, Bob Iger Defeat Activist Nelson Peltz in Shareholder Vote

Investors support company's slate of board nominees; Peltz loses bid to become a director in win for the Disney CEO.

Paramount, Skydance Enter Exclusive Talks to Merge

An agreement paves the way for an exit by controlling shareholder Shari Redstone.

UnitedHealth Grapples With Communications During Hack Crisis

Some medical providers say they have been ignored, others pressured to make positive statements.

Spotify Is Raising Prices Again in the U.S. and Some Overseas Markets

The streaming service is looking to offset the cost of its audiobook offering.

FCA US First-Quarter Sales Fell 10%

The automaker said total plug-in hybrid vehicle first-quarter U.S. sales increased 82% year over year.

Ford Electric Vehicle Sales Surge Amid Mixed Results Among Automakers

Ford Motor reported sales across its electric vehicles surged to start the year, a bright spot as the broader EV sector faces lingering challenges.

Beauty Slowdown Reflects Cracks in Consumer Spending

The entire beauty category is experiencing weaker spending across price points and product segments, says Ulta's CEO.

Rio Tinto Faces Possible Norway Fund Divestment Over Alleged Deforestation Links

The ethics adviser to Norway's sovereign-wealth fund has told the miner that it is assessing it for it is assessing it for alleged environmental damage in the Brazilian Amazon.

Google Is More Resilient Than Its AI Stumbles Imply

Google's stock has lagged behind other tech giants even as its search business proves resilient to AI incursions.

