Google Is More Resilient Than Its AI Stumbles Imply

Google's stock has lagged behind other tech giants even as its search business proves resilient to AI incursions.

Chase Bank to Let Advertisers Target Customers Based on Spending Data

The JPMorgan Chase bank's new unit called Chase Media Solutions will let marketers tempt Chase customers with targeted deals and discounts related to their spending history.

French Asset Manager AXA IM to Buy Private-Equity Secondary Specialist W Capital

The $900 billion investment manager is betting that more private-equity managers will use secondary transactions to generate returns from their funds.

Disney Vote Is a Referendum on Bob Iger's Many CEO Contract Extensions

Activist Trian Partners has criticized the company's succession planning, which Disney says it is pursuing diligently.

Lender Blue Owl Capital Pushes Into Insurance

One of Wall Street's fastest-growing firms is buying Kuvare Asset Management in a deal that will boost assets under management by $20 billion.

Alibaba Ramps Up Share Buybacks

The Chinese e-commerce giant staged its second highest quarterly buyback on record, spending $4.8 billion on shares in the first three months of 2024.

Genmab to Boost Oncology Portfolio With ProfoundBio Buy

Danish biotech Genmab will buy U.S.-based ProfoundBio for $1.8 billion in cash as it looks to bolster its pipeline of cancer treatments.

Kweichow Moutai 2023 Net Profit Jumped on Stronger Sales

Chinese liquor giant Kweichow Moutai says it is aiming for continuous sales growth this year after posting a 19% rise in 2023 net profit on stronger sales.

Paramount shares rise on report it's considering exclusive sale talks with Skydance

Shares of Paramount Global rose in after-hours trading Tuesday following a report that the media giant may soon be one step closer to selling.

Elon Musk's X Names a New Head of Safety

Many big advertisers have pulled back from the social-media company.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-24 0915ET