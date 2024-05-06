Stocks Poised to Open Higher

Another busy week of earnings awaits investors, including reports from Walt Disney and Uber Technologies.

Disney, Uber, Occidental, Palantir, Airbnb, and More to Watch

Earnings season continues with results from BioNTech, Palantir, Ferrari, NRG Energy, Occidental, Walt Disney, and more.

Stock-market bulls face test as consumers start to show signs of stress

As the Fed keeps its key interest rate at a 23-year high, consumers are becoming increasingly stressed, which, if continued, could spell trouble for the U.S. stocks.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds

Central bank decisions in Australia and the U.K. will likely take center stage, though investors will continue to watch any signals from the U.S. regarding the possible timing of an interest-rate cut.

Stock Funds Fell 5% in April

Month's pullback still leaves performance in the green so far in 2024. Also: A flashback to the 40th anniversary of the Continental Illinois banking crisis.

Latest Cease-Fire Talks Falter as Israel Shuts Al Jazeera and Hamas Attacks Crossing

Negotiations in Cairo for an exchange of hostages, prisoners end with no deal, but talks will continue in Qatar.

Largest U.S. Pension Sold Verizon, Disney, and Peloton Stock. It Bought Moderna.

Calpers slashed investments in Verizon, Disney, and Peloton stock, and doubled down on Moderna shares in the first quarter.

Property's Waiting Game Is Getting Harder

As hopes of interest-rate cuts fade, some commercial real-estate borrowers want to cut loose.

The Rocket Fuel Behind China Shock 2.0: Weak Currency, Deflation

Flat to falling prices coupled with inflation elsewhere and a lower exchange rate have turbocharged China's export boom.

Bondholders to Push Ukraine to Resume Debt Payments After Hiatus

After Russian troops stormed into the country two years ago, Ukraine's lenders said Kyiv could wait to pay them back. Now, their patience is starting to run out.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-24 2115ET